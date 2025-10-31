Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.54.

Shares of AMZN opened at $222.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

