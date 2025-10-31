Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 13,074 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $281.48 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $291.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.32.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

