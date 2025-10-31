Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 233 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vivid Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,745,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $602,364,000 after buying an additional 216,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.