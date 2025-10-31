Brinker International, Inc. $EAT Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 72.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 23,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 153.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $107.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.00. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $192.21.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 164.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $1,307,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,085. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,572.48. This represents a 55.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 68,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. Wall Street Zen cut Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

