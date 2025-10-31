Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.3% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,027.30. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $376.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.79 and its 200 day moving average is $281.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

