Brokerages Set Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) PT at $115.75

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.75.

ARW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $113.41 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $86.50 and a fifty-two week high of $134.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.71.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.640 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,547.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

