Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $1.3397 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.92% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $64.10. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 117.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.3% during the second quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

