Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $2.0547 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BIP opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.54 and a beta of 1.16. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $35.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. National Bankshares set a $35.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11,333.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.7% in the second quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 17,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

