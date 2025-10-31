Brucke Financial Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Brucke Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Brucke Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $1,514,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,354,761.34. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.19 and a 200 day moving average of $215.39. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Arete lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.