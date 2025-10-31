Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.3770, with a volume of 111100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 106.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

