Calumet (CLMT) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $1.0614 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Calumet to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $19.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. Calumet has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Calumet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Calumet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Calumet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Calumet by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Calumet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Calumet from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Calumet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Calumet from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Calumet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

