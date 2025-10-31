Canopy Growth (CGC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect Canopy Growth to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $71.8180 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 89.93% and a negative net margin of 155.76%. On average, analysts expect Canopy Growth to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 2.4%

CGC opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $292.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.71. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $5.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CGC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Sell”.

Insider Activity

In other Canopy Growth news, CEO Luc Mongeau bought 27,469 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,993.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 812,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,509.76. This represents a 3.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christelle Gedeon sold 16,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $29,456.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 368,488 shares in the company, valued at $641,169.12. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 50,300 shares of company stock worth $84,373 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 10,308.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 969,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 960,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 64.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 31.5% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,033,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,530 shares during the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Featured Stories

