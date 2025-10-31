Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$72.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capital Power

Capital Power Stock Performance

About Capital Power

CPX stock opened at C$70.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.86. Capital Power has a one year low of C$41.87 and a one year high of C$73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.05.

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.