Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $557.29 and last traded at $571.14, with a volume of 109850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $524.47.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.17 EPS.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $8,673,808.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 448,173 shares in the company, valued at $226,457,335.17. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,985 shares of company stock worth $25,559,300. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $475.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $272.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.