Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.19, but opened at $36.60. Centene shares last traded at $36.1070, with a volume of 5,578,138 shares.

The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.The firm had revenue of $49.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $41.00 price target on Centene and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 19,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at $21,554,512.50. This represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 11,011.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

