Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $12.21. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $11.5170, with a volume of 382,799 shares changing hands.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGAU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $395.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.74 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 26.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 63.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.