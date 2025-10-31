Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $58.61, but opened at $63.42. Chefs’ Warehouse shares last traded at $61.5490, with a volume of 90,713 shares changing hands.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Chefs’ Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.57.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.