Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $246.19, but opened at $213.47. Clean Harbors shares last traded at $223.4260, with a volume of 451,108 shares changing hands.
The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.16). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 145.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.00.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Harbors
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why Microsoft’s Post-Earnings Dip Is a Buy-the-Pause Moment
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- NVIDIA’s Billion-Dollar Bet Puts Nokia Back in the Growth Game
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Hold Ratings, High Rewards? 3 Stocks That Could Defy Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.