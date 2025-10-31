CNH Industrial (CNH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $4.2169 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 11:30 AM ET.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CNH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $153,755.63. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,198.20. The trade was a 45.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 923.2% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $88,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 56.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $140,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

