Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $67.82, but opened at $75.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions shares last traded at $73.30, with a volume of 2,076,343 shares trading hands.

The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 24,785 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

