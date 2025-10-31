Constellation Software (CNSWF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results after the market closes on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $27.84 per share and revenue of $2.9905 billion for the quarter.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $24.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.71 by $5.60. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 53.92% and a net margin of 5.77%.The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, analysts expect Constellation Software to post $77 EPS for the current fiscal year and $80 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $2,549.44 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $2,474.07 and a 1 year high of $3,998.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,957.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3,328.64.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNSWF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Monday, August 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded Constellation Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Constellation Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Constellation Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNSWF

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.