Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.1660, with a volume of 15590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

CSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellium from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 2,485.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 51.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 7.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

