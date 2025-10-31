Costamare (CMRE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 7:30 AM ET.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Costamare had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. Costamare has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

CMRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Costamare by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costamare by 42.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,822 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 142,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costamare by 156.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 122,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

