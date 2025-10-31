Costello Asset Management INC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 9.0% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.39.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Amazon.com from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.