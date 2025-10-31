Customers Bancorp, Inc $CUBI Stake Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $206.82 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CUBI shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

