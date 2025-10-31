Cwm LLC Acquires 504 Shares of MP Materials Corp. $MP

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in MP Materials by 168.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in MP Materials by 132.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $35,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $10,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,284,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.13 and a beta of 2.32. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 41.87%.MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded MP Materials to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

