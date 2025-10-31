Cwm LLC Buys 1,750 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Cwm LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 515.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 83.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $35.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $931.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.83 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -240.00%.

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $82,380.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,376.30. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

