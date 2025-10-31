Cwm LLC Buys 21,622 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) $CLDT

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 4,925.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,622 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.69 million, a PE ratio of 214.17 and a beta of 1.44. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.67 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.