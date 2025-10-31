Cwm LLC Buys 4,083 Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. $CGON

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CG Oncology were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CG Oncology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CG Oncology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CG Oncology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 56,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CG Oncology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 258,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $605,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CG Oncology from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CG Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of CG Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CG Oncology from $68.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CG Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

In other CG Oncology news, Director Hong Fang Song sold 100,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,903,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,729,281.80. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Guan-Chyun Liu purchased 1,515,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,983.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,515,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,999,983. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock worth $5,511,784. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGON opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.31. CG Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $45.56.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 15,945.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

