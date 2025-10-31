Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF $FMAT

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMAT opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $412.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $54.71.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.