Cwm LLC Has $154,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 104.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,194,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,624,000 after buying an additional 85,121 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 132,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of BIPC opened at $43.38 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

