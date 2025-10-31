Cwm LLC Has $159,000 Holdings in BCE, Inc. $BCE

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get BCE alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 64.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. BCE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

BCE Announces Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 1.96%.The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 437.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCE

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.