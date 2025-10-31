Cwm LLC Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,289,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,485,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,604 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,245,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after acquiring an additional 259,556 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,755,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 187,569 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 1,283,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,761,000 after purchasing an additional 168,858 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 830,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after purchasing an additional 160,794 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

