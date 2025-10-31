Cwm LLC Increases Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. $LGIH

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 453.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 12,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 284.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $40.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $941.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 18.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $114.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.63%.The firm had revenue of $483.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

LGIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Capital One Financial set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

LGI Homes Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

