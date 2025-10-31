Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Flushing Financial Corporation $FFIC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,246 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 30,178 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 37.9% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.79. Flushing Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.81 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Corporation will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is -73.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

