Cwm LLC Purchases 14,042 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. $HBI

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,041,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,739 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,547,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,483 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,571,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,149,000 after purchasing an additional 287,752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,096,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,404,000 after purchasing an additional 193,460 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 11.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,117,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 324,054 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBI opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 226.31%. The business had revenue of $991.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Hanesbrands has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.660 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

