Cwm LLC Purchases 165 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 387 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 648.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after buying an additional 74,700 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CYBR opened at $516.47 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $271.68 and a 12 month high of $526.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $482.73 and its 200-day moving average is $417.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of -153.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.85.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

