Cwm LLC Raises Position in Novanta Inc. $NOVT

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 199.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 1,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 65.8% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOVT. Zacks Research raised shares of Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Novanta from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $133.00.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $125.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.40. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.76 and a fifty-two week high of $184.11.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Novanta had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $241.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Novanta announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

