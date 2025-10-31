Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,558 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Amazon.com by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,277 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.54.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $222.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

