D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in Northwest Natural Gas Company $NWN

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Gas Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE NWN opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $47.79.

Northwest Natural Gas Increases Dividend

Northwest Natural Gas ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Northwest Natural Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.4925 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Northwest Natural Gas’s payout ratio is 77.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Northwest Natural Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Northwest Natural Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural Gas

In related news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $472,905.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,490. This trade represents a 16.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,588. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

