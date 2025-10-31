D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Avista Corporation $AVA

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Avista were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,360,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,782,000 after acquiring an additional 99,365 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 8.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,382,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after acquiring an additional 103,844 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 531.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,370,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,042,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Avista by 8,255.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 504,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after buying an additional 498,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Avista from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Avista to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE AVA opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Avista Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.06 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 9.13%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.29%.

In related news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox purchased 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $130,504.05. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,108.95. This represents a 58.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,196.24. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $308,227.68. The trade was a 14.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

