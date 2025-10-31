D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $375,000 Stake in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.90.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,720. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.24. Exact Sciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $72.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.37.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $811.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

