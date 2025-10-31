D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,103 Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF $EQWL

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 192.3% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3%

EQWL opened at $116.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.50. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $118.27. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

