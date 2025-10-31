DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,282,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 314,536 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.6% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,045,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $281.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $291.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

