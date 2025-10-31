Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $251.6490 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 1,224.47%. The business had revenue of $246.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. On average, analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of DKL stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Report on DKL

Insider Activity at Delek Logistics Partners

In other news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $48,659.94. Following the sale, the director owned 17,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,135.61. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,884 shares of company stock valued at $82,410. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 1,186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,523,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,416,000 after acquiring an additional 298,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 205,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.