Delek US (DK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share and revenue of $2.7606 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 10:30 AM ET.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. On average, analysts expect Delek US to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.01. Delek US has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $39.64.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Delek US’s payout ratio is -8.30%.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $208,627.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,116.56. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Delek US by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter worth $390,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Delek US by 3,979.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delek US from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Delek US from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DK

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.