DHT (NYSE:DHT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DHT traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.0590, with a volume of 306713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DHT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DHT to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 81.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 223.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 190.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 344.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.01.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. DHT had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

