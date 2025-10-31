Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $596.54 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.24 and a 1-year high of $637.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $589.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.87. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 8.87%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.60, for a total transaction of $445,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,650. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $394.33.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

