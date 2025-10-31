Docebo (DCBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $60.8990 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Docebo Stock Performance

DCBO stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $715.05 million, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. Docebo has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Docebo by 118.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 71,499 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Docebo by 15.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Docebo by 10.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Docebo by 55.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCBO has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

