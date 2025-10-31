Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 2.4%

About Doman Building Materials Group

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$8.84 on Tuesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$774.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.32.

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.